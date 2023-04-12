Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,669 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after buying an additional 1,313,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

