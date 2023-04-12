Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,720 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $65,350,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

