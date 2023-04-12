Xponance Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.28. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $198.52.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

