Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

