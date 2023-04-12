Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,781 shares of company stock worth $6,812,799. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

BE opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

