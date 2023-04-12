Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $125,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.63 and its 200 day moving average is $185.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

