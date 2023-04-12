Xponance Inc. Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,826,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

