Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 294,741 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.