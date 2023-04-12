Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 33,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after buying an additional 317,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

