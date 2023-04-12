Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

