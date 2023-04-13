122,210 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

