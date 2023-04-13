1,250 Shares in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 386.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

RYJ stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.