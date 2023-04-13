49,571 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

