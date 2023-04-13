57,200 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CUBE opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

