626 Financial LLC Acquires 5,216 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 154,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

