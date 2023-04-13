A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

