Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Stephens cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

