ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

