ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACIW stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
