ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $833.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. ADTRAN has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

