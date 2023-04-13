ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $833.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.