ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $15.11

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $11.28. ADTRAN shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,288,307 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

