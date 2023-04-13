Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.56. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

