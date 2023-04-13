Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGLE. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More

