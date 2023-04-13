AFS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

