Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $201.70 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

