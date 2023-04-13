Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 773,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,897,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

