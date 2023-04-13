Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE AA opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

