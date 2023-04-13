ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALLETE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $64.73 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

