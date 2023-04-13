Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 5,023 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $211.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

