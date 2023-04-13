Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chevron by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,462,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,490,000 after purchasing an additional 605,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

CVX opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average is $170.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

