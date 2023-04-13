Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Humankind Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 21,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 94,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 72,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

