Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 167,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 21,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 94,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

