Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

