Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

