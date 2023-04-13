Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

