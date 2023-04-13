Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.7%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.12 and last traded at $100.40. 7,401,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 65,588,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

