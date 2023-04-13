Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 5%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 21,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 182,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

