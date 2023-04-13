Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

NLY stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

