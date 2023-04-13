Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) were up 16.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 19,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 158,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
Apollomics Stock Performance
About Apollomics
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollomics (APLM)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.