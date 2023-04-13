Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

