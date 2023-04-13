Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.