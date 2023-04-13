Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Apple stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.