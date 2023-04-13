Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

