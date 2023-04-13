Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

