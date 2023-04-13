AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

