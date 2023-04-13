Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.04. 12,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 444,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $697.20 million, a P/E ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

