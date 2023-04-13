Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.04. 12,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 444,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $697.20 million, a P/E ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.61.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.