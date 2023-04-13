Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.57. 657,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,399,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 1,475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $6,673,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.