Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Arista Networks stock opened at $161.41 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

