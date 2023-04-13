Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,613 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

AWI stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

