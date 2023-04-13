Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to “Outperform”

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARWR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

